Angara fast-tracks learning tool procurement for 2025

PASIG CITY — In a decisive move to ensure the timely delivery of educational materials and the smooth implementation of projects, Education Secretary Sonny Angara has signed Department of Education (DepEd) Memorandum 049, s. 2024, mandating Early Procurement Activities (EPA) across the Department of Education. This initiative is designed to fast-track the procurement of goods and services, including textbooks, learning tools, and infrastructure projects, for Fiscal Year 2025.

“We are making every effort to improve our procurement process and accelerate its pace,” said Secretary Angara during the recent House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations hearing.

EPA allows DepEd’s procurement entities to initiate activities early, ensuring contracts for goods, infrastructure projects, and consulting services are awarded ahead of the following fiscal year. This process covers all procurement stages— from posting opportunities to the recommendation of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to the Head of Procuring Entities (HoPE)—pending budget approval. It applies to procurement projects via Competitive Bidding and Alternative Methods, excluding certain exceptions such as repeat orders, emergency cases, and small-value procurements.

For FY 2025, all DepEd governance levels will engage in EPA. At the Central Office, this will focus on high-priority projects, including textbooks, e-Learning Cart packages, testing materials, and learning tools and equipment. Regional and Schools Division Offices (ROs and SDOs) will also conduct EPA for their respective projects, including those overseen by the Central Office such as smart-TV packages, laptops, school furniture, electrification projects, school health facilities, and the construction of last-mile school buildings.

According to DepEd's timeline, the bidding process for these projects will begin in October 2024, with contracts expected to be awarded and Notices to Proceed (NTPs) issued by January 2025. PR