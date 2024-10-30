Angara highlights teachers’ role in nation-building

PASAY CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara underscored the vital role of teachers as key drivers of human capital development during his address at the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Speaking before business leaders and stakeholders from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Angara emphasized that teachers are not only educators but also catalysts for sustainable economic growth.

“We often hear the phrase, ‘Teacher lang,’ but at DepEd, we say, ‘Teacher sila.’ They are our human capital developers, shaping the future workforce and driving national progress,” Angara said.

He highlighted the dedication of over 800,000 teachers nationwide, many of whom work under challenging conditions in remote and conflict-affected areas. Among these, he cited the teachers of Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea as an example of unwavering commitment to education.

“Teachers are the heartbeat of our education system,” Angara remarked, recalling his recent visit to Pag-Asa Integrated School, the only public school on the remote island.

The Education Secretary outlined key initiatives of the Department of Education (DepEd) to improve teachers’ working conditions, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directives. These efforts include reducing workloads, increasing benefits, and introducing curriculum flexibility to support educators better.

“In our first 100 days, we have prioritized our teachers, just as the President instructed,” Angara noted.

Angara also stressed the importance of collaboration across government agencies in fostering human capital development, particularly through early childhood education and nutrition programs. He emphasized DepEd’s partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure children receive the necessary support from the earliest stages of life.

As part of efforts to address gaps in educational infrastructure, Angara highlighted DepEd’s ongoing projects to build more classrooms and provide digital tools, such as laptops, to learners.

“The Philippines is on the brink of great opportunities. But we can only seize them if we act decisively, craft responsive policies, and allocate resources efficiently,” Angara said.

The 50th PBC&E, organized by PCCI, is the country’s largest annual business event. This year’s conference, themed “Human Capital Development: An Investment in the Future,” focused on strengthening workforce capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the global economy. PR