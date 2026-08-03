Angara: No tolerance for fake school threats

MAKATI CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara praised the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the swift arrest of individuals behind fabricated online threats against school security. The Secretary emphasized that such acts of online deception carry both legal and administrative penalties, as part of society’s collective effort to ensure campus safety.

Secretary Angara stressed the importance of unity among law enforcement agencies, local governments, parents, schools, and communities in maintaining a safe, orderly, and uninterrupted learning environment for students.

“Thank you to the PNP and our security sector for the quick action in identifying and holding accountable those spreading online threats against our schools. This is also in line with the directive of President Bongbong Marcos to ensure that our students and teachers are safe and protected in every corner of the country,” Angara said.

“We must not allow the education of our youth to be disrupted by false jokes or threats. We need the help of every parent, teacher, and the entire community to guide and protect our learners,” he added.

This comes after a series of police operations across various provinces that led to the filing of criminal charges against the suspects.

In Magalang, Pampanga, police presented seven 15-year-old students before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor for inquest proceedings due to a social media post threatening harm against students at Tinajero National High School Annex.

In Jaen, Nueva Ecija, an 18-year-old suspect was also arrested after spreading bomb threats online against several public and private schools in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Another 18-year-old student was likewise apprehended after admitting to posting a fabricated threat simply to suspend classes at San Felipe Integrated School in Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, in Tanza, Cavite, authorities served a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data against a woman in Barangay Paradahan I in connection with a threat against a local school. Sixteen digital devices were confiscated during the operation for examination in relation to violations of Article 282 (Grave Threats) of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Aside from criminal liabilities under Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Anti-Bomb Joke Law) and Republic Act No. 10175, the Department of Education (DepEd) reiterated that its initiatives on school-related issues are focused on prevention.

Under DepEd Order No. 006, s. 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE), bomb threats and bomb jokes are classified as third-level offenses due to their serious impact on safety and the continuity of education. A first offense will result in non-readmission and endorsement to appropriate government interventions, while a second offense carries penalties of exclusion from school, referral to proper authorities, and necessary interventions.

The spread of false reports or fake news that cause disruption is classified as a first-level offense, punishable by a written reprimand, a formal meeting with parents, and other administrative measures.

DepEd also continues to strengthen its Active Human-induced Threats protocol to ensure school preparedness and rapid response during emergencies.

The Department called on parents, teachers, and the public to promote responsible internet use among the youth and to immediately report any suspicious online activity or security threats to school authorities or through Hotline 911. PR