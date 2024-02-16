Animal rescue heroes in Davao de Oro disaster zone

“Padayun usab ang atong animal rescue operation kasi we haven’t covered the whole area and we have seen many stray dogs some of them are really hungry and some of them are really scared. So kung may survivor sa mga tao meron din po sa mga animals (Our animal rescue operation continues because we haven’t covered the entire area, and we have encountered many stray dogs, some hungry and scared. Just as there may be human survivors, there are also animals)," she said.

The rescued pets are transported to a facility in Mawab, serving as a temporary shelter where they receive necessary treatment and care.

Cenabre also said that some rescued animals had been trapped underground for several days, while others were found wandering in the area.

As they persist in ground zero rescues, they maintain communication with animal rights organizations to address resource shortages, including cages, pet food, and medicines.

An organization from Tagum City offered space as a shelter for the rescued animals, a gesture that the Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU) of Maco expressed gratitude for.

To expedite animal identification, they uploaded pictures of the cats and dogs on their social media page, facilitating owners in recognizing their pets or directly communicating with the office.

In addition to the Sagip Hayop operation, personnel from the Provincial Vet and Mawab Agriculturists Office visited evacuation sites, providing pet food, vitamins, medicine, and anti-rabies vaccines to pets. They have rendered healthcare services to 127 dogs, catering to 97 pet owners. RGP

