Animal welfare group backs planned ordinance, weighs proposed solutions

BANTAY Hayop Davao (BHD) said it is currently weighing proposed solutions under the Animal Welfare Ordinance in Davao City, following its participation in a committee hearing on the proposed measure.

The group noted that animal advocates and several barangay officials have long pushed for a city ordinance to strengthen the enforcement of animal welfare policies and address irresponsible pet ownership.

“Many years back, we looked forward for this to be manifested in order to pave way for the animals and their welfare to be protected,” BHD said in a Facebook post on April 17, 2026.

During the hearing, BHD said discussions focused on addressing the growing stray animal population, emphasizing that cats and dogs should be rescued rather than euthanized due to the negligence of their owners.

While acknowledging that the legislative process may take time, the group said its presence in the committee hearing reflects progress toward improved animal protection in the city.

In October 2025, in observance of World Animal Month, BHD had urged city councilors to strengthen the enforcement of animal protection laws and adopt humane approaches in managing stray animals instead of resorting to mass euthanasia.

Alexi Rodian Bullina, co-founder of BHD, said negligence and cruelty remain among the primary factors driving the high number of stray animals in the city.

She cited numerous cases of abuse, including poisoning, stabbing, and other forms of cruelty, often stemming from irresponsible pet ownership. She stressed that animals should not bear the consequences of their owners’ neglect.

Data from the Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) showed that from January to December 2024, a total of 6,143 cats and dogs were impounded. Of these, only 500 were reclaimed by their owners, while around 20 were adopted. The remaining animals were euthanized due to limited capacity at the city pound.

The CVO facility has 12 cages, each capable of accommodating up to 25 dogs. On average, the office impounds about 25 dogs daily. Animals that remain unclaimed after three days are euthanized due to space constraints. RGP