Anime-zing November at PH cinemas

DEVOTED anime fans and film enthusiasts can look forward to a jampacked November with the successive release of anime films along with a live-action Japanese film best seen and experienced at the cinemas.

“The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes” leads two young people to Urashima Tunnel, a mysterious tunnel that can grant one’s fondest wish but with a price. High school student Kaoru is plagued by a troubled past and fatefully teams up with Anzu, a girl who struggles to place obligations before her dreams.

Destined to meet to unravel the mystery of the tunnel, Kaoru and Anzu learn along the way about young love and bending time itself. An SM Cinema exclusive on November 1, the film is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and the main characters in the movie are voiced by Ouji Suzuka and Marie Iitoyo.

“City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust” is the latest anime theatrical film produced by Aniplex and animated by Sunrise, City Hunter's 35th anniversary. With the franchise’s main protagonist Ryo Saeba, the movie involves an all-new drug named Angel Dust and is controlled by an underground organization that’s also covertly creating secret soldiers. Also an SM Cinema exclusive on November 8, “City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust” is directed by Kenji Kodama and features the voices of Akira Kamiya (Ryo) and Kazue Ikura as Kaori.

“Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room” is a live-action-packed film on the hazards that medical workers face to save 193 lives from the fire trapped on the 70th floor of a Yokohama skyscraper. Based on the TV series of the same title, the movie adaptation deploys a team of emergency professionals on wheels formed by the Tokyo governor with one mission only: to prevent a single death. Tasked with rushing to the scene of major accidents, disasters, and crimes, MER is armed with state-of-the-art medical equipment, a mobile operating room, and an elite staff ready to risk all to save lives. Check out “Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room” when it opens exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas on November 22.

Finally, Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and The Heron” will open on November 29 in local cinemas nationwide. Dubbed a big fantastical film, the movie follows a boy named Mahito (voiced by Soma Santoki) who enters a magical world with a talking grey heron after finding an abandoned tower in his new town. Yearning for his mother, Mahito ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead where death comes to an end and life finds a new beginning. “The Boy and The Heron” is a semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, creation and a tribute to friendship that can only come from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.