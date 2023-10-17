Annual bird migration starts – DENR-Davao

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) announced the start of the annual bird migration on Tuesday, October 17, via its official Facebook page.

The migration pattern will unfold, starting from September 2023, marking their southward journey, with the return migration to their breeding grounds anticipated around March 2024.

During this period, various bird species will make brief stopovers at lakes, wetlands, ponds, swamps, rivers, marshes, coastal areas, and forests across the country. Here, they'll rest and feed before continuing their journey.

“We call on the public to help protect these birds. Hunting of wildlife including birds is illegal, and is punishable under the provisions of Republic Act 9147 or the ‘Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act',” DENR-Davao wrote in their caption.

RA 9147 allocates resources not only for conservation and protection but also for various other purposes related to wildlife and their ecosystems.

The department cautioned the public regarding migratory birds, particularly shorebirds, wild ducks, and gulls, which may carry the avian influenza virus (avian flu). Therefore, the public is advised against handling dead birds found near bodies of water.

If anyone witnesses illegal activities targeting migratory birds or discovers the body of a deceased bird, DENR urges them to promptly report it to the nearest field office of DENR, local government unit, or local police.