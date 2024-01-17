Another bridge in Davao Oriental collapsed

Only a few weeks after Tropical Depression Kabayan (TD Kabayan) (International name, Jelawat) brought devastating effects that impacted most east coast portions of Davao Oriental, another bridge in Caraga in the same province has collapsed due to continuous heavy rains from shear line/localized thunderstorms.

The Catigod-San Pedro Bridge that connects Catigod and neighboring sitios of Pacahon, Tubod, Boa, and other major barangays in the municipality is the latest casualty of the bad weather.

This is the third main bridge that has been damaged due to extreme weather conditions since December 2023.

First to collapse was the steel hanging bridge in Lamiawan, which connects to Mandaya communities in Barangay Pichon, especially on its central sitio, Sangab. The second one was the bridge in Barangay Palma Gil last December 18, 2023. All of the damaged bridges are still under construction.

In a newly-posted video of Indira Zyra Calig-onana, a public elementary teacher of Potenciano A. Mabanding Integrated School (PAMIS) in Catigod, she shared some clear graphics left by the calamity.

“Our kind of January” she captioned.

On the other hand, Sherwin Matucol also posted an aerial view of the entire area sharing his sympathy as one of the affected residents.

“Isip usa ka Caragueño, ako naghinaot nga magpadayon kamo nga lig-on ug kanunayong malaumon luyo niining mapakasubo nga kasinatian (As a Caragueño, I hope you continue to be strong and always optimistic amidst this sad experience),” he stated.

Meanwhile, Barangay Pichon, which was previously isolated, recorded several landslides in its four sitios – the Lanangan, Poblacion, Panlaisan, and Tubilan.

In the initial report of the 701st Brigade, Philippine Army (PA), at least 64 families are currently sheltered in evacuation centers.

As of press writing, the local government unit (LGU) of Caraga alongside the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), and all government agencies connected to the Crisis Management Committee are still conducting an impact assessment to determine the total worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure left by the heavy rains.

Furthermore, classes in all public and private institutions are still suspended until January 20, this year.