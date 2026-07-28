Another Davao-Buda road section partially closed

ANOTHER section of the Davao-Bukidnon Highway has been partially closed until further notice after a road slip triggered by the continuing inclement weather reduced a portion of the highway to only one passable lane, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said Monday night, July 27, 2026.

In a road advisory, DPWH-Davao announced that the affected section is located along Barangay Buda, Marilog District (Purok 12) on the Davao-Bukidnon Road, specifically between K1622+350 and K1622+410.

The agency said the road segment is currently one out of four lanes passable to all types of vehicles after a road slip occurred on the evening of July 27, prompting authorities to immediately implement traffic management measures while continuously monitoring the stability of the affected slope.

“Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while passing through the area, follow the directions of traffic personnel, and monitor official advisories for the latest updates,” DPWH-Davao said.

Traffic personnel have been deployed to regulate the flow of vehicles through the affected section and ensure the safe movement of motorists traversing the national highway, one of the primary transport corridors linking Davao Region and Northern Mindanao.

DPWH has yet to announce when full access to all four lanes will be restored as engineers continue to assess the affected area amid persistent rainfall in parts of Mindanao.

Authorities likewise urged motorists, particularly operators of heavy vehicles and public utility buses, to slow down when approaching the affected section and remain alert for possible falling debris or additional ground movement, especially during prolonged rains.

The latest road slip comes less than two weeks after a more severe slope failure forced the closure of the Marahan section of the Davao-Bukidnon Highway in Barangay Marilog Proper.

On July 17, continuous heavy rains triggered a massive landslide that caused a portion of the national highway to collapse, rendering one of Mindanao's busiest transport corridors temporarily impassable and disrupting the movement of commuters, cargo, and agricultural products between Davao Region and Northern Mindanao.

In response, DPWH fast-tracked the construction of a temporary bypass road to restore access for light vehicles and buses while permanent rehabilitation plans are being finalized.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon earlier said the long-term solution would include slope stabilization measures and geotechnical investigations in coordination with Japanese engineering consultants to address the area's recurring landslide risks.

Pending the completion of the temporary bypass, DPWH has advised motorists to use designated alternate routes. Light vehicles traveling to Davao City may pass through the Campo Uno–Katipunan–Datu Ladayon–Marahan road, while motorists bound for Bukidnon and Cagayan de Oro have been directed to take the Marahan–Datu Ladayon–Ladianroute.

DPWH continues to urge the public to monitor official travel advisories as weather-related road hazards remain possible across the mountainous sections of the Davao-Bukidnon Highway. DEF