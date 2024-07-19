Another Davao cops to be reassigned?

AROUND 45 Davao police personnel composed of 17 officers and 28 non-commissioned officers will be subject to reassignment to the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

This was revealed after a private memorandum was leaked earlier this week, stating that the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) is awaiting the response of the PNP national headquarters regarding the request of PRO-Davao regional director, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre for the personnel’s reassignment.

In an exclusive interview with PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey on Friday, July 19, 2024, she said that Torre would not deny the reassignments as it is an internal PNP matter.

“The [regional director] won't deny or confirm it. Kung [m]eron man pong ganon na movement, it is an internal affairs of the region na [d]ili na pa-abot sa public (The [regional director] won't deny or confirm it. If [there is] such a movement, it is an internal affair of the region that is restricted to the public),” she said.

Meanwhile, prior to an interview with Sunstar Davao, Dela Rey said in a separate media interview that reassignments are normal but the reasons behind them must not be discussed nor disclosed to anyone.

However, she explained that not all reassignments to another location meant that those personnel had administrative or criminal cases. Other reasons could be concerning pending cases, schooling, or awaiting reassignment which is a normal order.

Dela Rey said reassignments are the commander's decision and prerogative, underlining that since it can occur at any time, police officers should constantly be ready for it.

Meanwhile, Torre has already ordered an investigation into how the confidential memorandum was leaked.

Since March of this year, the Davao police have been in a serious and questionable shakeup, with DCPO appointing five city directors already.

On the other hand, at least 35 personnel have been relieved due to the ongoing motu proprio investigation conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service-Davao Region in relation to the deaths of seven individuals during "anti-illegal drugs" operations conducted from March 23 to 26.

Meanwhile, last July 9, a total of 19 station commanders were reassigned for “improved service and not politically motivated." DEF