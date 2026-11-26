ONLINE scams have become a growing concern in Davao Region as the Christmas season approaches, prompting police to warn the public against fraudulent online transactions, particularly fake selling and booking schemes.

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP’s) Regional Anti-Cybercrime Group 11 (RACG-Davao) recorded 43 cyber-related offenses under Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, from January to November 2026, according to RACG-Davao Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Mark Louis Rulida Rubiato.

Of the reported cases, 13 were resolved and filed in court, while 24 were no longer pursued by complainants.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on November 25, 2026, Rubiato identified online estafa as the most frequently recorded cyber-related offense in the region.

“Puwede din siya sa phishing or vishing, 'yung may tinatawag na voice phishing, 'yung tumatawag, may tumatawag pretending to be a representative from a bank,” Rubiato said.

He explained that these schemes are not limited to fraudulent Facebook selling and booking transactions but also include perpetrators posing as legitimate bank representatives to obtain victims' sensitive financial information.

Another emerging scheme involves job task scams, in which individuals are promised compensation for completing simple online activities, such as liking and commenting on social media posts. Victims are eventually deceived into losing money through these arrangements.

Rubiato also explained that cybercrime cases under RA 10175 are classified into core cybercrimes and cyber-related offenses, with cyber libel recording the highest number among the former.

RACG-Davao logged 62 cyber libel incidents during the same period. Of these, 34 were filed in court, while 20 were no longer pursued by complainants.

The police official urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with online sellers, booking platforms, and unsolicited offers, particularly those promising easy income.

He also advised consumers to verify the legitimacy of websites and online accounts before making payments and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unverified individuals or platforms.

Authorities continue to remind the public that increased online shopping and transactions during the holiday season can expose consumers to fraudulent schemes. DEF