Anuga 2023 participation earns US$22.92M export sales for PH

TWENTY-FOUR exhibitors from food and beverage (F&B) trade and manufacturing helped the Philippines bring in a total sales value of US$22.92M from its participation at Anuga 2023, held in Cologne, Germany last October 7-11, 2023.

Anuga, considered one of the major international trade fairs for the F&B industry, is organized by Koelnmesse GmbH.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) spearheaded the FoodPhilippines participation, together with the CoconutPhilippines participation led by the International Trade Centre (ITC) - Philippines with the DTI - Export Marketing Bureau (EMB). This year’s participation also marks the country’s physical return to Anuga since 2019, reinvigorating efforts to solidify its export trade presence, especially in the European market.

Of the 24 total exhibitors, 10 were specifically selected under Arise Plus Philippines – a national government project supported by co-organizer ITC of the United Nations in partnership with DTI-EMB. With the support of partners Philippine Trade Investment Center-Berlin (PTIC-Berlin) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport), the Philippine delegation was able to successfully showcase various in-demand food and beverage products, with canned seafood, banana chips, and snacks proving most popular with buyers.

In organizing the Philippine participation, Citem executive director Edward L. Fereira, Ph.D. recognizes the immense value of trade fairs like Anuga, explaining that “international trade fairs are pivotal platforms in the development of the country’s overall export capabilities, giving local exhibitors the key exposure and linkages to become part of the global value chain.”

This year’s staging of the international trade fair caught the attention of more than 350 trade buyers and over 450 inquiries for the Philippine delegation.

Before the opening of the show, Philippine exhibitors were already busy with activities prepared by the organizers and partners. Among these was an onsite seminar organized by ITC Philippines for the exhibitors entitled “Training on EU (European Union) Agro Food Market Requirements and Trends, Key Points to Prepare for B2B Interactions and Good Practices for Successful Trade Fair Participation”.

Various requirements, trends, key points, and other B2B aspects to help maximize their trade fair participation at Anuga 2023 were discussed. Also, exhibitors will be able to utilize the key learning aspects towards future trade fair involvements and enhance their engagement with buyers and clients in the European market.

Next year, Citem will be holding the 17th edition of Ifex (International Food Exhibition) Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade show for food and ingredients, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City on May 10-12, 2024. PR