Apex Mining clarifies landslide outside site, joins rescue efforts

APEX Mining Co. Inc. clarified that the tragic landslide, claiming at least seven lives in Zone 1, Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro on February 6, 2024, occurred outside their mining site jurisdiction.

The company stated that the incident unfolded at a bus terminal station where miners and employees typically wait for buses.

“The area where the slide happened is outside the mine site of Apex Mining. However, the said area is where the buses that ferry the employees of the mining company wait for its passengers," said Apex Mining in a statement hours after the event, assuring ongoing efforts to trace the dispatched buses for outgoing employees.

The company underscored its coordination with the local government unit of Maco (LGU-Maco) and the provincial office to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing individuals and aid the injured.

Collaborating with Representative Ruwel Peter Gonzaga's office, the Provincial Governor's Office, and Maco and Mawab LGUs, Apex Mining is actively engaged in rescue operations, transporting the injured to hospitals, and evacuating affected residents to the Mawab Gym, designated as the evacuation center.

According to the initial report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Maco (MDRRMO-Maco), 31 individuals, predominantly miners, have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Currently, 48 individuals are still missing, and approximately 750 families are displaced in various evacuation centers.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office/Emergency Operations Center deployed its Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team to support MDRRMO Maco and other emergency responders in the area.

As part of the response, LGU-Maco enforced a forced evacuation for residents in the barangays of Masara, Mainit, Tagbaros, Elizalde, and Panibasan. DEF

