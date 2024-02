Owing to the shearline weather severely affecting parts of Davao, Apex Mining, through its Oplan Tabang Davao de Oro, turned over food supplies to the Province of Davao de Oro, the LGUs of Maco and Mabini as well as the PMDC - Philippine Mining Development Corp. Around 1500 families are set to be given these food provisions consisting of rice, noodles, sardines and coffee. Apex Mining

Sun Star Davao Digital Owing to the shearline weather severely affecting parts of Davao, Apex Mining, through its Oplan Tabang Davao de Oro, turned over food supplies to the Province of Davao de Oro, the LGUs of Maco and Mabini as well as the PMDC - Philippine Mining Development Corp. Around 1500 families are set to be given these food provisions consisting of rice, noodles, sardines and coffee. PR