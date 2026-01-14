Apex Mining wins 2025 Outstanding Grievance Machinery Award

APEX Mining won the 2025 Outstanding Grievance Machinery (unorganized category) at the 2025 Department of Labor and Employment— National Conciliation and Mediation Board’s 2025 Twin Search for Industrial Peace Awards. Apex Mining also garnered a Special Award for Labor Management Cooperation (LMC) and was also a national finalist for both Grievance Machinery and LMC.

In photo are Apex Mining executives Billy G. Torres, SVP-CFO (7th from left, standing) and VP for Administration Emelita C. Fabro (6th from left, standing), with the Human Resource department and employees’ representatives, during the awarding ceremony.