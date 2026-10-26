Apl.de.Ap celebrates Filipino heritage in new EP

GLOBAL music icon Apl.de.Ap returns to his roots with the release of his new EP under GMA Music entitled PPP. Standing for Power to the Pilipino People, the three-track EP marks a deeply personal chapter in Apl’s journey as an artist, serving as a love letter, a rally cry, and a testament of devotion to his home country.

“This is my first solo EP apart from the Black Eyed Peas,” shares Apl. “I wanted to make sure it represented who I am as a Filipino, and I dedicate it to my home country, the Philippines. This EP comes from my love for the Philippines, with songs that hopefully will inspire and empower every Filipino. It’s a reminder for Filipinos of our own power as individuals and as a nation, and how we can make positive, lasting change in our lives and in the lives of others if we all come together and help one another.”

Rooted in Filipino values, culture, and language, PPP weaves together three distinct thematic pillars - love, hope, and peace - across its carrier single.

Serving as the EP’s anchor on love, “Why” is a collaboration between APL and OPM rockstar Bamboo. The song addresses both the beauty and the heartaches of loving’s one nation, calling on leaders and citizens alike to stand up for integrity and positive change.

“‘Why’ is a love letter to the country. And like any love story, there is heartbreak in what’s happening,” Apl explains. “It’s a shoutout to leaders and people in position, to care about the country and our countrymen - to act in the best interest of all and not just personal interests, and for Filipinos to not accept what’s happening and to stand up for their rights.”

On collaborating with Bamboo, Apl adds: Bamboo is a true Filipino artist that I respect so much. We have been wanting to do a collab, and I’m so happy this is the result that really showcases PPP. It’s a dream to be able to do this collaboration with him that shows our shared love for the country. It’s always a good time with my buddy Bamboo.”

Highlighting hope, “Turn Around” (feat. Fil-Am artist and co-Black Eyed Peas member J. Rey Soul) speaks of resilience through life’s steepest challenges.

“After going through a tough time with all the challenges we face as individuals and as a nation, we can continue to hope. I am singing this song for myself also to help me overcome life’s challenges,” says Apl.

“Pinoy United” (feat. the King of Moro Songs Datu Khomeini), on the other hand, champions peace. The anthem was inspired by the peace process and cultural richness of Mindanao, featuring music artist Datu Khomeini to represent the southern regions’ voice and heritage.

With PPP, Apl.de.Ap continues to bridge global soundscapes with authentic Filipino storytelling, delivering a timely reminder of what unity and pride can achieve.

“My music always reflects who I am, with Filipino words, culture, and values incorporated into it,” Apl concludes. “This EP is really about love, peace, and hope for the Filipino people.”

Apl.de.Ap’s latest EP, PPP (Power to the Pilipino People), under GMA Music, is now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

For more information regarding your favorite Kapuso singers, visit www.gmanetwork.com. Connect with Kapuso PR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. PR