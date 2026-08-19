Apl.de.ap partners with GMA Music for upcoming EP release

INTERNATIONAL music icon and Black Eyed Peas co-founder Apl.de.ap has officially joined forces with GMA Music, the official music label of GMA Network, in a milestone distribution deal signed on August 14 at the GMA Network Center.

Under this partnership, GMA Music will manage the world distribution and release strategy for Apl.de.ap’s upcoming three-track Extended Play (EP). Centered on themes of national pride, Filipino identity, cultural unity, and the global Pinoy spirit, the EP serves as a powerful showcase of Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Bannering the EP is the carrier single “Why,” an explosive collaboration between Apl.de.ap and OPM rock legend Bamboo. The tracklist also features “Turn Around” with J. Rey Soul and “Pinoy United” with Datu Khomeini.

“I am incredibly excited about this collaboration with GMA Music. This will really connect me with our kababayans and the Filipino audience, not just here, but around the world,” said Apl.de.ap. “This partnership is just a stepping stone in highlighting OPM and upcoming Filipino artists. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to keep creating content and releasing music, and collaborations, and acknowledging upcoming amazing, talented Filipino artists.”

The signing ceremony was attended by key executives from GMA Network, including Mr. Felipe S. Yalong (GMA Network Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer, and EVP and COO for GMA Music), Ms. Gigi Santiago-Lara (Vice President for Musical, Variety, Specials, and Alternative Productions), Ms. Angel Javier-Cruz (Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications), Mr. Jojo Aquio (Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications), Ms. Ruth Mariñas (Assistant Vice President for Musical, Variety, Specials, and Alternative Productions), and Mr. Rene Salta (Managing Director of GMA Music).

“Apl.de.ap is the first foreign artist signed with GMA Music. I want to make GMA Music a company that will be identified as a home for talented Filipino artists. This is just the start of more collaborations using the full resources of GMA Network,” stated Mr. Yalong. “On behalf of the community of GMA Network, we are so glad that you chose us to be your distribution partner for your digital works. Rest assured that we will do our best to ensure the success of our initial venture.”

“We warmly welcome Apl.de.ap to GMA Music. We are honored and excited to be chosen as the distributor for his upcoming EP, a project that will really connect him with his audiences here and around the world,” added Mr. Salta.

Also present were members of Apl.de.ap’s team: Ms. Cathy Villarba (Talent Manager) and Mr. Dan Vo (Business Manager).

The EP is set for worldwide release on September 25, 2026, across all major digital streaming platforms.

For more updates on GMA Network, visit www.gmanetwork.com. Follow Kapuso PR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. PR