Apo Agua joins PWWA conference, highlights Davao Water resilience

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) subsidiary, Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. (AAII), recently joined forces to support the 31st Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) International Conference and Exhibition which was held at SMX Lanang last October 27-29, 2025.

With the theme “Innovating water solutions: Sustainable pathways for a resilient future,” the said conference aimed to bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the future of water and sanitation in the Philippines.

The conference also included a tour of Apo Agua’s facilities for participants who are interested to learn more about the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), the country’s largest bulk water supply facility.

“Being a partner of the PWWA highlights DCBWSP’s commitment in realizing sustainable water for all. Through offering reliable solutions, we aim to highlight not just our capacity but our capabilities to improve Davao City’s water resilience” said AAII General Manager Ronnie Lim.

AIC Water’s assistant vice president for business development, Engr. Christiane Henritz Batallones, was a plenary speaker during the said conference. He cited the successful partnership between the Davao City Water District and AIC Water subsidiary, Apo Agua, in building the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project.

Currently, Apo Agua supplies 300 MLD of safe, reliable, and sustainable water to more than one million customers of Davao City Water District. The partnership led to an increase in DCWD’s service connections from 7,000 in 2022 to 21,000 in 2024 – an improvement of 200% in just two years.

According to AIC Water, improved water security and infrastructure are one of the byproducts of public-private partnerships.

“Through merging innovation and investment from the private sector, and oversight and accountability from the government, PPPs become prime solutions in helping address water challenges.” Batallones said. PR