Apo Agua restores 35km of roads affected by Davao water project

APO Agua Infrastructura Inc. reported the restoration of approximately 35 kilometers (km) of roads affected by the pipelaying activities for the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP).

Art Milan, director of Apo Agua, shared this update during the 18th regular session of the 20th Council at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024.

“We are happy to share here today that Apo Agua restored 100 percent of the road works, representing or totaling 35 km of roads affected by the pipelaying activities, meaning there are no more barriers, and it is now totally open to vehicular traffic,” he said.

Milan added that as part of their commitment, they conducted extensive information dissemination campaigns in communities and several barangays to inform residents about road construction updates.

He emphasized that their office closely coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), and City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CCTMO) to complete the road restoration.

The roads affected by the pipelaying included: Gumalang Lacson (457.51 meters). Lacson, Calinan in Talomo River (4,370.53m); Talomo River, Riverside, Los Amigas, Tugbok, Biao Joaquin (4,069.53m); Talandang, New Valencia (11,190.12m); Mandug, Tigatto, and Buhangin Proper (6,003.14m); Mandug and Indangun (938.88m); Palos Verdes in Indangan (1,924.75m); Acacia in Indangan (1,823.99m); Cabantian to Indangan (1,539.16m).

In total, 32 kilometers were directly affected by the pipelaying. An additional 3 kilometers were added as per assessment and identification of affected adjacent lanes, resulting in the reported 35 km.

However, Third District Councilor Alberto Ungab raised concerns over the Calinan Talomo River Road, questioning the quality of the repairs. He mentioned that the road already had cracks and some sections were not properly fixed.

“As much as this particular road was fixed last year, not even a year it is already broken. It’s not passable, it’s not cracks, these are destroyed roads,” he said.

Milan acknowledged the presence of cracks and noted that they only offer a one-year warranty on the roads affected by the pipelaying. He assured that their office would investigate and rectify any defects.

Councilor Bonz Andre Militar also expressed concerns about damaged roads in Barangay Mahayag and the Talomo River area leading to Talandang. He said that a sign indicated the damage was due to the pipe-laying activities for the DCBWDP.

“So may mga roads pa rin sila na hindi na restore is it included in your 100 percent restoration (So, are there still roads that have not been restored? Is it included in your 100 percent restoration),” he questioned.

Milan clarified that the sign was mistakenly placed and that it was Barangay Mahayahay, not Mahayag, which was not part of their pipelaying project but a drainage project.

He also stated that the Talomo River area leading to Talandang was not included in their pipelaying activities and could be a project of the Davao City Water District. Ungab insisted that these areas were indeed affected.

Apo Agua committed to addressing the councilors' concerns and emphasized that any damage predating the pipe-laying would not be included in their restoration efforts. RGP