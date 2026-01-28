App to link farmers, fishers, and buyers proposed

A DAVAO City councilor proposed the creation of a digital farm-to-market application designed to connect farmers and fisherfolk directly with consumers, while strengthening the city’s food security and improving income opportunities for local food producers.

Councilor Bonz Andre A. Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology, introduced the proposed ordinance during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The measure seeks to use digital technology to directly link local farmers and fisherfolk with buyers such as households, food establishments, and bulk purchasers, reducing the need for intermediaries and allowing producers to earn fair and competitive prices for their goods.

In his privilege speech, Militar said farmers and fisherfolk remain economically vulnerable due to their heavy reliance on middlemen, who often dictate prices and take a large share of the profit, leaving producers with limited earnings despite rising production costs.

“The proposed platform will eliminate the middleman and bridge the gap between the farm and the table,” Militar said.

Under the ordinance, a dedicated digital platform will be developed where food producers can post, market, and sell their products directly to buyers. The application will also display real-time market prices to promote transparency, fair pricing, and informed decision-making among producers and consumers.

Militar said the application is expected to reduce post-harvest losses by enabling farmers and fisherfolk to secure buyers before or during harvest periods, preventing oversupply and spoilage. He added that the platform will be free to use and will not impose additional fees on food producers.

The proposed app will also help improve food distribution efficiency in the city by allowing consumers and businesses to easily access locally produced food, supporting sustainable agriculture and fisheries while reducing reliance on external suppliers.

To ensure accessibility at the grassroots level, the Barangay Council for Agricultural Development (BCAD) will serve as the program’s ground partner. The council will be responsible for validating farmers and fisherfolk, gathering data, coordinating at the barangay level, and providing community-based support, especially to those with limited digital access.

Militar also noted that the city government will not need to spend millions of pesos on software development, as the Butuan City Government has expressed willingness to share the source code of its AgriBOOST application, subject to proper coordination and agreement between the two local government units.

The councilor said Mayor Sebastian Duterte has expressed strong support for the proposal and has directed that the program be fast-tracked, citing its potential to improve food security and uplift the agricultural sector.

Militar moved for his privilege speech to be considered as first reading and referred to the Committee on Information Technology for further deliberation. If approved, the ordinance would be considered a landmark measure and one of the few authored by Militar. RHAICCA YOGON / NDDU INTERN