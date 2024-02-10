Appa the dog ‘rescues’ girl

THE Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) humanitarian rescue K9 dog, "Appa" played a crucial role in rescuing the three-year-old girl in a massive landslide that occurred in Zone One, Barangay Masara, Davao de Oro.
Rejard Marfe, Commodore of PCG-CGDSEM, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview, on Friday evening, February 9, 2024, that Appa has been very instrumental in the rescue operations of people who were buried alive by the landslide.
“Si Appa is siya ang isa sa mga instrument nga nakuha, nakita tung survivor nga bata (Appa is one of the instruments that we were able to get, to rescue the child survivor),” Marfe said
Before being assigned to Masara, Appa previously helped in the rescue operations in Caraga, Davao Oriental. Marfe shared that the PCG-CGDSEM Canine team is always ready to serve, especially in calamities such as this one. He noted how the skills of dogs such as Appa have been very helpful in locating people that have been buried by the landslide and even though the number of their dogs in their canine team is few, much like Appa, all of them are ready to help the people of Mindanao.
Previously, Appa, showcasing exceptional navigation skills in the challenging terrain, has identified at least three cadavers (two male and one female) and a body part during the operation.
“Appa's keen sense of smell and agility in traversing the terrain has been invaluable. As the retrieval and search and rescue operation continues, Appa remains an essential part of the Coast Guard's efforts,” the PCG-CGDSEM said in their Facebook post.
In a video shared by Illu Mi on Friday morning, February 9, 2024, rescuers were seen carrying a three-year-old child who miraculously survived having spent nearly three days buried under the debris of the landslide. The child seen in the video, was the very same child that Appa saved.
The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro confirmed in a post that the child was successfully rescued during the search, rescue, and retrieval operation.
They assured that the child's condition is stable and that medical professionals are providing necessary attention.
Dorothy Gonzaga, governor of the Province of Davao de Oro, said that they extended their search and rescue operations because of the survival of the three-year-old child. She said they would persist as long as the responders didn't give up.
“Yes me tanan nga i-extend gyud namo. In fact, nasabutan namo nga i-extend ug 48 hours para lang sa search and rescue (Yes, we will extend it. In fact, we all agreed to extend the search and rescue for 48 hours),” Gonzaga said.
She urged people with loved ones buried in the landslide to pray for their welfare, as the survival of the child instilled hope.
The government and private stakeholders are working together, and she remains optimistic about rescuing more individuals.
As of press time, the number of casualties has risen to 15, with 31 injured, and 110 individuals are still missing. RGP/DEFDorothy Gonzaga, governor of the Province of Davao de Oro, said that they extended their search and rescue operations because of the survival of the three-year-old child. She said they would persist as long as the responders didn't give up.
“Yes me tanan nga i-extend gyud namo. In fact, nasabutan namo nga i-extend ug 48 hours para lang sa search and rescue (Yes, we will extend it. In fact, we all agreed to extend the search and rescue for 48 hours),” Gonzaga said.
She urged people with loved ones buried in the landslide to pray for their welfare, as the survival of the child instilled hope.
The government and private stakeholders are working together, and she remains optimistic about rescuing more individuals.
As of press time, the number of casualties has risen to 15, with 31 injured, and 110 individuals are still missing. RGP/DEF