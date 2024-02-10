Appa the dog ‘rescues’ girl

Dorothy Gonzaga, governor of the Province of Davao de Oro, said that they extended their search and rescue operations because of the survival of the three-year-old child. She said they would persist as long as the responders didn't give up.

“Yes me tanan nga i-extend gyud namo. In fact, nasabutan namo nga i-extend ug 48 hours para lang sa search and rescue (Yes, we will extend it. In fact, we all agreed to extend the search and rescue for 48 hours),” Gonzaga said.

She urged people with loved ones buried in the landslide to pray for their welfare, as the survival of the child instilled hope.

The government and private stakeholders are working together, and she remains optimistic about rescuing more individuals.

