Aquaculture anchors Davao City fisheries

AQUACULTURE remained the backbone of Davao City’s fisheries sector in the second quarter of 2026, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the city’s 935.27 metric tons of fishery production, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao said in a September 23, 2026 release.

Aquaculture contributed 592.50 metric tons, or 63.4 percent of the city’s total fisheries output from April to June, according to the PSA’s quarterly fisheries data.

Commercial fisheries contributed 191.43 metric tons, or 20.5 percent, while municipal fisheries accounted for 151.34 metric tons.

Municipal fisheries included 142.31 metric tons from marine municipal fisheries and 9.03 metric tons from inland municipal fisheries.

Overall fisheries production, however, was lower than the 1,341.76 metric tons recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The PSA said Davao City’s second-quarter 2026 output represented 6.4 percent of the region’s total fisheries production.