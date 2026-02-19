Araw ng Dabaw 2026 security preps in full swing

AT LEAST 4,169 security personnel will be deployed across Davao City for the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration scheduled from March 1 to 28, 2026, authorities confirmed.

Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on February 18, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon said preparations are in full swing to ensure the month-long festivities proceed without disruption.

Tuazon emphasized that the 4,169-strong deployment does not yet include augmentation forces from other security units that may be tapped to reinforce operations during peak events.

“We are ready to provide security from March 1 to March 28 with 4,169 personnel, not including other security forces,” Caballero said.

Police officers will be stationed along major thoroughfares and key venues expected to draw large crowds. The DCPO will work closely with other public safety and security agencies to maintain peace and order throughout the celebration, with authorities aiming to sustain a zero-incident record.

In 2025, the DCPO deployed 6,380 police officers for the Araw ng Dabaw festivities and reported no major incidents.

Meanwhile, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced that the city government has earmarked approximately P50 million to fund major activities for this year’s celebration.

Among the highlights of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw is the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, slated for March 20, 21, and 23. The endurance race is expected to draw local and international participants and spectators.

The festivities will also coincide with the centennial celebration of the historic Davao City Hall, which will unveil its restored neoclassical façade as part of the commemoration.

Tourism officials reported that more than 200,000 visitors flocked to Davao City during last year’s Araw ng Dabaw, underscoring the event’s growing appeal as one of the city’s premier annual celebrations. CYNDIE VILLAESTER LAJERA, DNSC INTERN