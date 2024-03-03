Araw ng Dabaw officially opens

AFTER several months of preparation, the City Government of Davao officially opened its two-week-long celebration of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw on March 1, 2024.

An opening mass or Misa Pasasalamat for the founding anniversary of the city was held at San Pedro Cathedral on March 1 at 3 p.m., followed by an opening program — the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog — at the San Pedro Square at 5:30 p.m.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte expressed that all that he prays for is that all of the things that Dabawenyos aspires for the city will be achieved.

“Kung unsa man ang tanan nato ginahimo ug tanan natong paningkamot maabot, mapadung sa kaayuhan gyud. Naa lang ko diri inyong sulugoon (Whatever we are doing and all of the things that we want to achieve, will be for our betterment. I am only here your servant),” he said.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain highlighted during his welcome remarks that Dabawenyos are the asset of the city which reflects this year's theme of “Dabawenyo D.C.plinado.”

On the same day, the awaited Konsierto Dabawenyo followed at 8 p.m. with various artists such as juan karlos, Aegis, The Champs, and Point Blank performing.

There will also be Hulagway sa Araw ng Dabaw, an event for Dabawenyo photographers, that will be held from March 1 to 17, and Araw ng Dabaw Fair from March 1 to 31 at Magsaysay Park.

Dabawenyos who cannot join the festivities in the downtown area will be treated to the Kalingawan sa Distrito on March 2, 9, and 16. This mini-concert will bring Araw ng Dabaw to all three political districts in the city.

There will also be the Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw on March 2 to 3, 9 to 10, and 15. The Dabawenyo Ako, which will talk about the history of the city, will be on March 4 to 15 and March 15 to 16 will be the Davao Heritage Walk from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a Mercado Dabawenyo at the back of Rizal Park on March 13 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Conferment of Datu Bago Awards on March 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Arcadia.

Security and government personnel will have an event of their own, the Safety and Security Cluster Night on March 13, from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight, and the Araw ng mga Empleyado on the following day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rizal Park.

On March 15, the Pasidungog: Garbo sa Dabaw will be held at the SMX Convention Center from 1 to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the coronation night of the local pageant, Mutya ng Dabaw will be on March 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) gym.

The final event of the Araw ng Dabaw, the Parada Dabawenyo, is set on March 17 and will start from Roxas Avenue at 6 a.m. and end at Rizal Park at 12:00 nn. The Hugyaw Dabaw will be held at San Pedro Square from 7 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reminded the Dabawenyos and the festival-goers to adhere to the public security and safety protocols of the event such as no smoking in public places, avoiding bringing infants and small children, no backpacks and big bags, no alcoholic beverages in public, no laser lights, no bomb jokes, no firearms, no stuff toys, no sharp objects, and people are advised to take off their jackets and sunglasses when going through the inspection areas.

Festival-goers are also advised to wear caps and use fans, choose a shady spot to stay, bring candies and crackers, bring an extra shirt, bring water in a transparent tumbler, use pedestrian crossing lanes, and drones are not allowed except for those that have security clearance. RGP