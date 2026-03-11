Araw ng Dabaw sa Distrito kicks off

THE community-based events that aim to bring the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration closer to barangays, dubbed the Araw ng Dabaw sa Distrito, started on Monday, March 10, 2026, bringing fun, entertainment, and prizes to residents of Barangay Matina Aplaya.

Over a hundred residents gathered at the barangay gym during the event, which was also attended by staff from CTOO and security personnel.

City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) Head Willenito Tormis Jr., in a speech during the event, said that the Araw ng Dabaw sa Distrito is the Davao City Government’s way of celebrating the city’s charter in various barangays of the city.

“Malipayon actually mi nga karon ang first na Araw ng Davao sa Distrito, daghan pa mahitabo ani, unom ni siya ka lain-lain nga mga lugar (We are happy because this is the first Araw ng Davao sa Distrito, and there will be many activities happening since it will be held in six different locations),” Tormis said.

He invited the residents of Barangay Matina Aplaya to join the activities for the Araw ng Davao, such as the Parada Dabawenyo, which will take place on March 28.

Matina Aplaya Barangay Captain Nestor Cirunay told Madayaw that the barangay residents are very happy that their barangay was chosen as a venue for the Araw ng Davao sa Distrito.

“Nalipay mi nga diri na-held ang araw ng distrito labi na sa atong pag-held sa 89th Araw ng Dabaw. Sadya ug nalipay gyud mi nga diri gipahigayon sa among barangay. Salamat diay kay mayor ug sa city tourism nga diri na held ang maong araw ng distrito (We are happy that the Araw ng Distrito is being held here, especially that we celebrate the 89th Araw ng Dabaw. We are truly glad that it was conducted here in our barangay. We also extend our thanks to the mayor and to the City Tourism Office for holding the Araw ng Distrito here),” he said.

Cirunay said that the participants did not only come from the barangay but also from nearby barangays.

“Uyon ko ana para makabalo pud labi na sa bukid-bukid na barangay malingaw pud sa atong selebrasyon sa 89th araw ng Davao (I agree with that so that people, especially those in the upland barangays, can also learn about it and enjoy the celebration of the 89th Araw ng Davao),” he said.

Apart from the March 9 schedule, there will also be schedules in Barangay 8-A (March 11) and in Barangay Paquibato (March 16).

It will also be conducted in the District 2 barangay of Communal (March 18), District 3 barangays of Sirib (March 23), and Lower Tamugan (March 25).

For details and live stream coverage of these events, Dabawenyos may visit the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/Arawngdabawofficial). CIO