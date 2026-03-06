Araw ng Dabaw trade fair and bazaar opens

THE vibrant spirit of the Araw ng Dabaw is felt more with the opening of the Araw ng Dabaw Trade Fair and Bazaar at Magsaysay Park, in Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City. It is a month-long showcase of local food and entrepreneurship.

The bazaar opens daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a diverse mix of stalls and attractions designed to support small businesses.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Economic Enterprise (CEE), encouraged Dabawenyos to visit the trade fair at Magsaysay Park and take part in the festivities.

“Gina-engganyo nato nga bisitahon nato ang atoang Magsaysay Park tungod kay nagasuporta pud ta sa atoang mga negosyante para maka-display ug makahatag pud og kalingawan didtoa (We encourage everyone to visit our Magsaysay Park because we also support our local entrepreneurs by allowing them to display their products and provide entertainment there),” he told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on March 3, 2026.

The bazaar features 11 food stalls, five accessories stalls, two printing stalls, 20 ornamental plant stalls, two gaming booths, and an inflatable park, ensuring a wide variety of activities for Dabawenyos of all ages.

Among the entrepreneurs is Jackie Lou Villanueva, owner of Siam’s Snack Bar, who is joining the bazaar for the second time after Pasko Fiesta 2025.

“Naa miy ginabaligya na mga snacks and drinks dria ug i-invite napud nako tanan Dabawenyos na mag-visit dria sa Magsaysay Park sa food bazaar. Magpasalamat pud ko sa City Government of Davao sa pagpahigayon og ingon-ani na mga bazaar which is makatabang siya para sa amoa na mga small entrepreneurs (We sell snacks and drinks here, and I also invite all Dabawenyos to visit us at Magsaysay Park for the food bazaar. I would also like to thank the City Government of Davao for organizing these kinds of bazaars, which help us small entrepreneurs),” she said.

The Trade Fair and Bazaar underscores the city government’s commitment to empower small-scale entrepreneurs while enriching the month-long celebration of the Araw ng Dabaw. CIO