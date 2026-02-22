‘Araw’ parade to coincide with FPRRD 81st birthday

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) clarified that they did not intend for the Parada Dabawenyo to coincide with the birthday of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Willenito Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of CTOO, said they did not plan for one of the major events of Araw ng Dabaw to coincide with the former president’s birthday, emphasizing that Araw ng Dabaw is for all Dabawenyos.

“Wala gyud namo siya gitunong to be honest, wala pud gyud namo siya gitunong part na gyud siya sa month-long (celebration). Kung birthday siya ni FPRRD coincidence siya tanan,” he said during the Araw ng Dabaw press launching, on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

(We really didn’t plan it, to be honest. We also didn’t intend for it to be part of the month-long celebration. If it happens to be FPRRD’s birthday, that’s purely a coincidence.)

Tormis explained that with the addition of the Ironman event, which falls on the third week of March, there would be a highlight activity every week of the month. This led to the transfer of the Parada Dabawenyo to the last week of March, making Araw ng Dabaw a month-long celebration.

He said the parade was originally scheduled for March 29, 2026, as it would be the last day of the celebration. However, this date falls on Palm Sunday, making March 28, a Saturday, a more suitable date for the parade.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of Araw ng Dabaw encouraged participants to avoid using political signs and symbols during the parade.

Oscar Casaysay, head of the Office of Culture and the Arts, said there was a marching order from Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to refrain from using anything political during the event.

He explained that they initially wanted to include FPRRD in an audio-visual presentation (AVP), but this was discouraged by the mayor.

Tormis said they want the Araw ng Dabaw celebration to be “people-centric,” encouraging residents to participate as the event is intended for the community.

When asked if there were any accredited events celebrating FPRRD’s birthday, Tormis said they had not received any proposals but were willing to assist any group that wished to organize an event to honor the elder Duterte.

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was born on March 28, 1945, and will turn 81 in 2026.

In 2025, after the Parada Dabawenyo, over 320,000 Duterte supporters clad in black flooded the streets of Davao City as part of a solidarity walk. This came after Duterte was taken to The Hague in the Netherlands for his alleged crimes against humanity.

Participants in the parade showed their support for the former president by chanting and shouting his name and even calling for his release. RGP