Archbishop Thibault Media Awards launched

Atma honors work reflecting Church teachings on social justice and ethical standards; addresses key issues like family values, women's dignity, and workers' rights, and encourages accurate, responsible media use.

The awards also recognize contributions to human development, social justice, and global solidarity, while focusing on critical concerns such as environmental care, migrant rights, and human trafficking. The awards highlight media efforts that advance the common good and uphold Catholic principles.

Atma will feature a total of 13 categories, including the highest award for an outstanding article. The awards are scheduled for next year, around May or June, in conjunction with World Communications Day.

Atma is crafted to reflect the Church's mission by addressing contemporary issues like environmental stewardship, human dignity, family life, and human rights. By recognizing achievements in these areas, the awards aim to inspire media practitioners to be genuine influencers who support both the Church and society.

Atma not only honors outstanding media work but also reaffirms the Church’s commitment to engaging with the world through truth and love, ensuring that media continues to foster a more just and compassionate society.

Archbishop Romulo G. Valles of the Archdiocese of Davao said during the launching of Atma, that mass media should inspire people to seek the goodness described in the Gospel, guiding them toward what is truly good. The media’s role is to reveal the truth, which naturally leads to a pursuit of God and the good.

“Mass media that leads us to see grace, to see the positive, to see little victories, to smile a bit in the midst of our daily difficulties. In short, mass media that leads people to see bits of gems in a situation that is full of non-essentials, mass media that shares the belief that the good Lord is always there even in times of darkness, the Lord who never abandons us in times of distress,” Valles said.

According to Valles, mass media plays a crucial role in helping people discover their true identities, including their cultural and social backgrounds as Filipinos and Dabawenyos, which contribute to nation-building. It encourages individuals to recognize not only their national and local identities but also their fundamental identity as children of God.

"I would like to believe that mass media, truly inspired and guided by Gospel values, will lead us to appreciate our transcendental destination, that is, our journey towards heavenly happiness with God," Valles added. AJA