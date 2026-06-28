Archdioceses in Davao Region send 2nd wave of relief aid to Balut Island

THE Archdioceses of Davao, Digos, Tagum, and Mati (Daditama) sent the second wave of relief goods to Balut Island, which was heavily affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The relief goods, which were sent to Balut Island aboard BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), consisted of 123 sacks of relief goods, 41 tarpaulins, 127 pieces of linen, 101 hygiene kits, and 51 crates of bottled drinking water.

Aileen Lizada of the Archdiocese of Davao said the relief goods contained five kilos of rice, six pieces of canned goods, salt, brown sugar, coffee, and noodles.

“This is the second wave, the first wave was on June 20, coast guard din po ang nagdala. Six tons. Ngayon po mas marami, 7.1 tons mas marami (This is the second wave. The first wave was delivered on June 20, and it was also transported by the Coast Guard. That shipment weighed six tons, while this one is larger at 7.1 tons),” she said on June 26.

The humanitarian relief was conducted in coordination with Caritas Philippines and the Daditama Social Action Network.

Later that day, CGDSEM successfully transported the humanitarian relief to the affected families on Balut Island. The Coast Guard said that this coordination reinforced the continuing partnership between the Coast Guard and faith-based organizations in delivering urgent relief to affected communities.

“CGDSEM remains committed to its role as a reliable partner in disaster response and humanitarian logistics, guided by the PCG’s iCare program — anchored on Integrity, Commitment, Accountability, Responsibility, and Excellence in public service,” CGDSEM said.

To recall, on June 20, 2026, BRP Malamawi, with three personnel from the Archdiocese of Davao, delivered the supplies, which include various relief items, such as 95 sacks of food packs, 75 bottles of mineral water, and 40 pieces of tarpaulins, to affected residents in Balut Island as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations for earthquake-affected communities in Davao Occidental.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), approximately 1,570 families were affected by the earthquake. These families then received emergency cash transfers of P5,122 for partially damaged houses and P10,244 for totally damaged houses.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. PHIVOLCS then issued a tsunami warning following the quake. RGP