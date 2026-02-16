Argentina, Davao explore development ties

THE Embassy of Argentina in the Philippines and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development–Davao Region (DEPDev-Davao) expressed interest in working together to advance sustainable and inclusive development.

The discussions followed a courtesy visit by the Argentine embassy to DEPDev Davao on February 12, 2026. Delegates from Argentina included Secretary Gabriel Rivera and Secretary Fabricio Sordoni.

DEPDev Davao said the meeting allowed both parties to exchange insights on key sectors such as agriculture, trade and investment, tourism, education, health, and disaster risk reduction and management. The regional office also presented an overview of Davao’s socioeconomic landscape, highlighting major growth sectors, priority projects, and the status of Infrastructure Flagship Projects. Officials also showcased the Comprehensive Sustainable Urban Development Master Plan (CSUDMP) for Metropolitan Davao.

The Embassy of Argentina has also been strengthening cooperation in agriculture and livestock in Northern Mindanao. Deputy Chief of Mission Leandro Waisman visited the region on December 3 and 4, 2025, to support local livestock initiatives, improve genetics programs, and promote sustainable development practices.

“Through this initiative, Argentina continues to strengthen strategic partnerships to share its experience in agriculture and livestock with both the public and private sectors in the Philippines, promoting productive growth and international cooperation,” the embassy said.

The embassy added that its recent work in Northern Mindanao helped solidify partnerships and transfer knowledge to local stakeholders, furthering collaboration between Argentine and Philippine institutions. RGP