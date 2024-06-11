Arlan Arbois Jr. dominates 2024 Laguna Phuket Marathon

Former Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) athletics varsity standout Arlan Arbois Jr. emerged as the champion of the Laguna Phuket Marathon in Thailand on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Arbois, 27, clocked a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 48 seconds (2:34:48), outrunning fellow Filipino Florendo Lapiz of Cebu (2:42:13) and Minamibata Kazuma of Japan (2:49:25), who finished second and third, respectively.

Expressing his joy over the victory, Arbois said, “Sobrang saya po, Ma’am, dahil hindi po nasayang ang naging preparation ko sa pagpakahirap sa training para paghandaan lang itong event (I’m overjoyed, Ma’am, since my preparation and sacrifice during training paid off).”

Arbois, who joined the national track and field team after winning a silver medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia last year, stated that although he did not surpass his personal best time of 2:31:41, he was confident about securing the championship.

“Nakikita ko po kasi last year mga winning time dito, Ma’am, tapos yun sabi ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko lang makipagsabayan sa kalaban dahil pinaghandaan ko ng maayos (I checked the winning times of this race last year, Ma’am, and I told myself that I can compete against my rivals as I prepared well for it),” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao after his race.

Born in Tupi, South Cotabato, Arbois has made Davao City his home since college. While preparing for competitions, he stays at the PhilSports Complex athletes’ dormitory in Pasig City with fellow Davao runner Sonny Wagdos.

He thanked 7-Eleven Philippines and its sponsors for supporting him and other Filipinos in the event, his coaches Eduardo Buenavista and Christabel Martes, and Patafa, the national sports governing body for track and field. MLSA