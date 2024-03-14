Army official: NPA weakens in Davao

THE 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) of the Philippine Army (PA) has confirmed that the New People’s Army (NPA) in their jurisdiction is currently weakened and unable to mark its 55th revolutionary anniversary on March 29.

This affirmation follows the signing of a resolution by the members of the Regional Peace and Order Council-Davao Region (RPOC-Davao), declaring the entire region free from insurgents as of September 19, 2022.

Major Mark Anthony Tito, spokesperson for the Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO) of the 10th ID, reiterated that despite the continuous efforts to eliminate these communist terrorist groups (CTG), tight security measures are still in place, especially at border points.

"Incapable naman pud sila nga mag-conduct og any atrocities sa atong Davao Region. Pero maskin ingon ana pa man, we do not lower our guards. Wala gyud 'ta nagkumpyansa. Nagpabilin gyud nga taas ang security level sa atong kasundalohan (While they are incapable of conducting any atrocities in our Davao Region, we maintain heightened security measures. We remain vigilant and never complacent),” Tito said in an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao Media Forum, Wednesday morning, March 13.

The latest encounter reported by the unit was the demise of Joedil Cayapos Virtudazo, also known as "Jerby" or "Janjalani," the notorious political leader of the Regional Sentro De Grabidad, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (RSDG, NEMRC), on December 26, 2023.

Virtudazo was killed during an operation conducted by soldiers of the 67th Infantry Battalion (67IB) under the 701st Infantry Brigade at Sitio Paradise, Barangay Santa Juana, Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, following the commemoration of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) anniversary.

Currently, the region has not recorded any violent plots or encounters between the government forces and the rebels.

"Since the declaration of Davao Region as insurgency-free, wala na tayong record for skirmishes or any encounter with the enemy (Since the declaration of Davao Region as insurgency-free, we have had no skirmishes or encounters with the enemy)," clarified Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office - Davao Region (PRO-Davao), during the same press forum on March 6.

The 10th ID is gearing up for the Philippine Army’s 137th anniversary celebration on March 22. DEF



