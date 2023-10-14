Army, police to secure BSKE 2023

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) together with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) collectively announced on October 11, 2023 at the AFP-PNP Press Corps press conference that they will be leading the implementation of security measures for the Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

In a statement read by Lt. Col. Ma. Cristina Rosete-Manuel, newly-designated spokesperson of EastMinCom, they have now received instructions from Lt. Gen. Greg for further intensification of their operations for the upcoming polls.

“In addition, as the Barangay and SK Elections are drawing near, our Commander, Lt.Gen. Almerol had already directed his commanders on the ground to intensify their security campaign against any threat to ensure that the series of activities in line with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 will not be disrupted and will be peacefully observed by our people in Eastern Mindanao,” she said.

On the other hand, DCPO Capt. Hazel Tuazon also added that they are always ready for possible threats despite zero election hotspots in the city. They have also tapped city multipliers to ensure the seamless and peaceful process of BSKE.

“Padayon gihapon nato pakusgan ang atoang security sa dakbayan pero so far, peaceful man ang dagan bisag hapit na ang election (We will continue to strengthen our security in the city, but so far, it is peaceful even though the election is fast approaching),” Tuazon said.

In Davao City alone, around 471 candidates filed for Punong Barangay; 493 for SK chairpersons; 2,497 and SK members.

The BSKE 2023 is slated on October 30, which is a non-working day through Proclamation No. 359 as declared by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. DEF