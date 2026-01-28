Army reiterates mandate of maintaining peace, order thru intelligence reports

THE Philippine Army is relying on intelligence reports to monitor security threats and illegal activities involving foreign individuals, as part of its mandate under peace, law enforcement, and development support operations, a military official said.

Major Ruben Gadut, chief of the Division Public Affairs Office of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID), said intelligence reporting is a key component of the military’s role, particularly in identifying activities that may affect peace and security.

“Part sa among mandate ang intelligence. We monitor and generate intelligence reports that we relay to the proper law enforcement agencies,” Gadut said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, January 28, 2026.

Gadut explained that military intelligence operations are carried out in close collaboration with other government security and law enforcement agencies, particularly in situations where the gathered information could result in the arrest or prosecution of criminal or terrorist suspects.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recently emphasized heightened coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Mindanao to pre-empt terrorism-related recruitment, training, and other activities that could threaten peace and order.

Gadut said individuals, including foreign nationals suspected of engaging in illegal activities are subject to monitoring, stressing that these efforts are carried out in coordination with civilian authorities.

He clarified that concerns related to the West Philippine Sea and foreign propaganda fall primarily under national-level agencies, but added that the Army continues to track disinformation narratives that may undermine national security.

“These disinformation narratives are not new. Makita nato sila sa social media ug online platforms, ug apil gihapon ni sa among monitoring,” he said.

According to Gadut, intelligence reports generated by the Army may serve as inputs for law enforcement action, particularly in cases involving material support to terrorist organizations under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

While the military is not the primary agency responsible for filing cases, he said intelligence findings and gathered evidence may be turned over to appropriate authorities.

“Sa filing of charges, dili kami ang primary agency, pero ang ebidensya usahay maggikan sa among intelligence reports,” Gadut said.

Aside from intelligence reporting, Gadut added that the Army also provides assistance through logistics and training when requested, to strengthen inter-agency coordination during joint peace and security operations.

He stressed that these functions remain secondary to the Army’s primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in its area of operations.

Gadut emphasized that the Army’s involvement is limited to security-related concerns, and that political issues and policy debates fall outside its jurisdiction.

“Our focus is peace and security amo ng area. Ang ubang isyu nga political dili na sa among mandate,” he said. PRINCESS GLORIA/NDDU INTERN