Army sustains insurgency-free status in Davao

THE Philippine Army has sustained the insurgency-free image of Davao Region for two consecutive years.

This was revealed by Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, in an interview at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas featuring the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, in an interview at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas featuring the Armed Forces of the Philippines on August 13, 2024.

Hambala said for the past two years, from 2020 to 2022, there have been no skirmishes between the government troops and the rebels in Davao Region.

“It has been silent on all fronts in Davao Region,” Hambala noted.

He said peace and order is gradually being experienced in Kadingilan and San Fernando in Bukidnon Province, which will be declaring their insurgency-free image this year.

Hambala reported that they have dismantled the remaining vertical armed group, operating in the area of the 10th ID, way before the deadline set by higher headquarters.

He said the soldiers are currently running after the rebels, now less than 20 since 2016.

“There are some people that our troops run after or convince them to return to the folds of the law,” Hambala said.

He said most of the government troops are focusing on stability operations, commonly sustainment operations, by maintaining their presence in cleared areas, so that there will be no time to give other forces the chance to go back and the chance to convince ordinary people to support their cause.

Lt. General Luis Rex Bergante, newly-installed commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the Agusan Provinces and Surigao del Sur will eventually be declared insurgency-free.

He said there are parameters, like the number of surrenders, that have to be defined.

Bergante said the hotbed of insurgency now is Surigao City and Surigao del Norte.

He said the Eastern Mindanao Command is in charge of security in Regions X, XI, and XIII.

Bergante recalled that, for the past several years, all internal operations have been checked by the Eastern Mindanao Command.

At least 30 guerilla fronts have been formally dismantled in Surigao del Sur, Bergante revealed.

He said the Philippine Army is now focused on healing and reconciliation to reduce the pain felt by the soldiers and the rebels due to the insurgency.

Bergante said they are working on the sustainment by giving support to the friends rescued who returned to the folds of government.

“It is an enhanced integration program,” he said.

On the external defense, Bergante said that they have the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force conducting maritime patrols on the country’s eastern border, coordinating mostly with Indonesia, the Philippines’ immediate neighbor.

He said they are closely watching even the aircraft and ships that pass through the south-eastern border.

Bergante said the military is also keeping watch on the country’s humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) system following the natural calamities that hit Davao Region during the first half of the year.

“Our units have been busy doing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations,” he said. PIA DAVAO