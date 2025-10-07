Army takes on tourism mission in Davao Oriental

Once known for roaming the rugged terrains of Davao Oriental to safeguard communities from armed insurgents, the soldiers of the 701st Infantry Brigade are now taking on a new mission, promoting the province’s hidden tourism gems.

701st Infantry Brigade Executive Officer Col. Emmanuel Garcia said that the dismantling of the remaining members of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) of the New People’s Army (NPA) has enabled soldiers to carry not just rifles but also cameras, engage in vlogging, and showcase attractions that had long remained in the shadows.

“We are now free to roam around Davao Oriental because there are no more armed elements,” Garcia said during the Kolokabildo sang Davao Oriental media forum.

He recalled, “When I was a lieutenant, hindi ko ito na-e-experience because when we moved to patrol and saw the high ground, nakikiliti ka na baka may mag-ambush. Pero ngayon, dahil wala nang kalaban, pagdadaan ka sa high ground, makikita mo, ang ganda pala, maganda palang dumaan (When I was still a lieutenant, I never experienced this because every time we went on patrol and passed by the high ground, there was always that fear of a possible ambush. But now, with no more enemies around, when you pass by those same areas, you realize how beautiful they actually are).”

Free from threats, Garcia noted, many soldiers now capture photos and videos, create vlogs, and share them on social media to showcase and promote the province’s beauty and encourage more people to visit.

He added that these vlogs not only highlight the attractions but also assure the tourists of their safety, emphasizing that armed communist terrorist groups (CTGs) are no longer present in the area, groups that once discouraged people from coming.

Beyond safety, Garcia said these destinations have also become more accessible through farm-to-market roads built under the Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) and other government initiatives.

"I remember, I was assigned here 20 years ago, yung Aliwagwag wala pang daan diyan. Ngayon, meron na. Madaanan na, ang papuntang Maragusan, open na, sementado na, and mapuntahan na nang nakamotor nating mga kababayan (I remember, I was assigned here 20 years ago, Aliwagwag had no road yet. Now, there is one. It's passable now, the road to Maragusan is open, cemented, and our fellow citizens can now reach it by motorcycle)," he recalled.

Garcia said these developments have pushed them to support tourism in the province, aligning their efforts with the programs of the provincial government.

For instance, he emphasized that championing tourism has been one of their key strategies in sustaining the province’s insurgency-free status, which is now in its third year.

“Yung nakikita nating effort na binibigyan natin ng pansin ay yung suporta natin sa tourism. Especially in Davao Oriental, noon maraming kalaban kaya walang pumupunta (The effort we are focusing on is our support for tourism. In the past, especially here in Davao Oriental, many people avoided visiting because of the strong presence of enemies),” Garcia said.

He added that when tourism in these areas is boosted, it will open more economic opportunities for locals. Through this, peace and development in the province can be sustained.

Meanwhile, Garcia said they will also strengthen their presence in remote barangays through the barangay outreach caravan of the provincial government, ensuring that government services are felt in these areas.

Recently, Garcia revealed that they conducted service caravans in the remote barangays of Binondo and Batawan in Baganga town, as well as in Mahayahay and Maragatas in Lupon, all of which were once known strongholds of the CTGs.

This, he added, is complemented by their continuous support to communities through the SBDP, which includes projects such as farm-to-market roads, school buildings, health centers, water systems, and local electrification, among others.

He said they have already outlined plans for several projects in various towns across the province and expressed hope that their requests will be approved to benefit more remote communities.

With these sustained efforts in remote areas, Garcia expressed confidence that residents will no longer be swayed by the influence of CTGs. (ASO/PIA Davao Oriental with photos from PLGU Davao Oriental/701st)