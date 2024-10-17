Around 300 expected to join at 2024 Innovation Summit

NEARLY 300 participants from various sectors in the region are expected to gather at the 2024 Innovation Summit, slated November 7 to 9, to present state-of-the-art inventions and offer top-notch networking opportunities to diplomats, corporate executives, and technology and digital enthusiasts.

The highly anticipated interactive event which is currently in its second run will not just focus on innovative solutions but topics such as “Leveling the Playing Field," "Artificial Intelligence and Creatives," and "The Future of Business," tackling the critical demands of blockchain technology, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and other significant industries will be presented to the participants.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) President Belinda Torres said during the Habi at Kape media forum on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, that they have been “collaborating with the ICT Davao Inc. to further elevate the summit” to ensure that Davao’s digital landscape will flourish and thrive which plays a crucial role in Davao’s growing digital economy.

"This year, the event is expected to gather an even larger audience through its interactive program and exciting lineup of activities,” she noted, adding that they are also looking forward to the success of the inaugural launch in 2022, which attracted over 400 delegates and featured 20 exhibitors.

Meanwhile, ICT Davao Inc. President Xavier Eric Manalastas who was also present during the media conference told Davao reporters that the summit serves as a unique opportunity for businesses and innovators as they will be given a chance to know the present and future state of groundbreaking innovations in a complex world.

He added that in order to promote the summit's prospects to international businesses in their respective nations, diplomats and foreign delegates from the consulate general offices of China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia will be invited.

“This [summit] will strengthen the partnership and international collaborations. We are confident that the summit will deliver valuable insights and forge lasting partnerships that will benefit both local and global participants,” Manalastas said.

The 2024 Innovation Summit will have a theme “Convergent innovations: Intensifying gains in the global digital economy, will be held at SM Lanang SMX Convention Center and has a registration of P6,000. DEF