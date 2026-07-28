‘Art for Everyone’ reimagines SM Lanang as third space for art

SM LANANG transforms into a vibrant third space where artists, patrons, enthusiasts, and mall-goers come together to celebrate creativity, appreciate art, and support homegrown artists from July 25 to August 3.

Through Art for Everyone, SM’s award-winning and advocacy-driven initiative, SM Lanang continues its legacy of bringing art closer to the people together with its partners from Davao-based creative community and art advocacy group, Lawig-Diwa, Inc.

This year, Art for Everyone continues to embody its mission by bringing together more than 200 artists and over 600 artworks, inviting everyone to experience and enjoy art without barriers.

More than just a place for art appreciation and providing a key platform for artists, Art for Everyone goes beyond the canvas this year by showcasing artworks created by the survivors of the recent earthquakes in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. It also features paintings by the women of the Davao City Jail Female Dormitory, who are using art as a means of healing, self-expression, and rehabilitation as they pursue second chances and rebuild their lives.

Through this initiative, SM Lanang transforms the conventional mall experience from one centered on shopping and daily necessities into a vibrant and welcoming space where visitors can slow down, reflect, and engage with art in meaningful ways.

Art for Everyone 2026 builds on its award-winning success as a flagship, advocacy-led initiative that champions accessibility, inclusivity, and community-driven creativity. Recognized globally with Gold at the 2025 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards and Gold at the 2025 International Business Awards, the program continues to redefine how art is experienced — transforming SM malls into vibrant cultural marketplaces where art is not only showcased but lived, shared, and made accessible to all.

In 2025, Art for Everyone generated ₱5.8 million in total art sales across 21 participating SM malls and supported 1,222 local artists who displayed more than 6,000 artworks.

From community creativity to global recognition — Art for Everyone proves that art truly belongs to everyone.

Visit SM Lanang and be part of a movement that empowers creatives from all walks of life while making art more accessible to every Filipino. PR