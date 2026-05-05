ARTA seeks faster energy investments

QUEZON CITY — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) spearheaded a landmark energy forum at the UP Ayala Technohub on April 30, 2026, convening government leaders, regulators, and private sector representatives to deliberate on the country’s energy future. The event underscored the urgency of diversifying the Philippines’ energy mix, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, and accelerating investments in renewable and emerging technologies such as nuclear power.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez highlighted ARTA’s unique mandate to interconnect government agencies and streamline permitting processes, and provided an overview of the forum’s objectives, stating:

“This energy forum intends not to duplicate but to support the ongoing initiatives of the government, especially in light of the energy emergency that the President has declared. So, we must act with urgency to get the support of everybody under the whole‑of‑nation approach.”

DOE Undersecretary Mylene C. Capongcol, delivering the special message of Secretary Sharon S. Garin, emphasized that an effective response to an energy emergency cannot rest on government alone. She stressed that it requires a deliberate and strengthened public‑private partnership, one that aligns clear and consistent policy direction with private sector capacity for efficiency, investment, and innovation.

“At the center of this partnership lies a shared responsibility to ensure that critical energy projects are delivered when they are needed most,” the statement read.

Usec. Capongcol also presented DOE’s policy, programs, and activities on renewable energy, focusing on energy supply sustainability and major renewable energy policy mechanisms. She explained that the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) mandate distribution utilities to source a minimum portion of their supply from renewable energy, ensuring steady demand for clean power. The Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) was highlighted as a competitive mechanism to procure renewable energy capacity at transparent and least‑cost rates, accelerating deployment while lowering consumer prices. Capongcol also discussed the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), which empowers end users to directly contract renewable energy from suppliers, expanding consumer choice and encouraging market competition. She emphasized the importance of the Net Metering Program, which allows households and businesses to install solar panels and feed excess electricity back into the grid, reducing bills and promoting decentralized energy generation. These mechanisms, she stressed, are designed to diversify the energy mix, strengthen resilience, and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Pangasinan Representative Mark O. Cojuangco underscored the strategic importance of nuclear energy, describing it as both urgent and imperative. He explained that the Philippines’ reliance on imported coal and liquefied natural gas exposes the economy to external shocks, citing the country’s vulnerability during Indonesia’s temporary suspension of coal exports. Cojuangco noted that nuclear power, being the most energy‑dense fuel source, could save the Philippines approximately USD 380 million annually for every 1,000 megawatts of nuclear capacity, while also reducing exposure to foreign exchange volatility. He further urged the government to expedite the appointment of officials at the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilAtom) to finalize the implementing rules and regulations of the recently enacted Republic Act No. 12305, the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act.

DOE–Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB) Director Patrick T. Aquino presented the Philippine Nuclear Energy Plan, which envisions 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032. He assured that any nuclear project will operate under strict safety and security standards, with no shortcuts in regulatory approvals. Aquino also outlined ongoing evaluations of potential nuclear sites in Bataan, Pangasinan, Palawan, and Masbate, stressing that projects must secure both technical and social licenses before proceeding.

Private sector perspectives were shared by Mr. Ruy Y. Moreno of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), who emphasized that investors can tolerate lengthy permitting processes provided they are predictable and transparent. He cited fragmented mandates and sequential approvals across multiple agencies as major deterrents to investment, noting that energy projects often require hundreds of permits before development can begin. Moreno called for stronger coordination and accountability among agencies, warning that policy discontinuity and mid‑stream regulatory changes undermine investor confidence.

ARTA Better Regulations Office (BRO) Director Marbida L. Marbida presented findings from a study conducted with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which revealed prevalent bottlenecks and pain points across the RE permitting process, such as overlapping redundant processes; slow, delayed action; excessive, irrelevant requirements; lack of transparency on the status of applications; and lack of stability and continuity of government commitments. She emphasized that ARTA is working to harmonize procedures across institutions, integrate digital platforms such as the Electronic Business One Stop Shop (eBOSS) with the Energy Virtual One Stop Shop (EVOSS), and champion reforms that reduce regulatory bottlenecks. Marbida underscored that ARTA’s role is not only to accelerate approvals but also to ensure predictability, transparency, and accountability in government service delivery. She highlighted ARTA’s ongoing initiatives, including reforms to the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) process, the development of joint memorandum circulars on energy infrastructure projects (EIPs) with the DILG, DOE, and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and efforts to align net metering regulations.

During the panel discussion, Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr. of the Board of Investments (BOI) reinforced the importance of harmonizing national and local permitting processes. He pointed out that local government units often impose additional requirements without clear justification, creating unnecessary delays and confusion. Delos Reyes emphasized that courtesy and guidance must be extended to investors, with agencies providing assistance rather than imposing siloed mandates. He noted that the BOI’s One Stop Action Center has been instrumental in warning investors of potential bottlenecks and guiding them through complex procedures, but stressed that stronger collaboration with ARTA and DOE is needed to institutionalize reforms.

The forum also surfaced broader concerns about regulatory duplication, burdensome requirements, and the lack of a single source of truth for permitting processes. Panelists agreed that reforms must include digital tools for real‑time tracking, end‑to‑end processing, and evidence‑based decision making. They also emphasized the importance of securing social licenses from host communities, particularly for nuclear projects, to prevent misinformation and opposition from derailing investments.

The forum drew participation from the following agencies and organizations: DOE, BOI, Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (DOST‑PNRI), DILG, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the National Electrification Administration (NEA), and the National Power Corporation (NPC). Perez likewise recognized the presence of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Zenith Renewables Energy Corporation, Lumino Biomass, Huawei Philippines, Aboitiz Power Corporation, First Gen Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, Meralco, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and local government units from Quezon City, Pasig, and Caloocan.

Other ARTA officials present during the forum were Undersecretary Lea Grace B. Salcedo, Deputy Director General for Operations, and Undersecretary Juabilly P. Racho, Deputy Director General for Regional Field Offices.

The energy forum concluded with a unified call to action: streamline permitting processes, strengthen inter‑agency coordination, and embrace digitalization to reduce regulatory burdens and accelerate the Philippines’ transition toward a secure, sustainable, and competitive energy future.

ARTA echoed its commitment to champion reforms that will enable the country to meet its energy needs with transparency, accountability, and resilience in Bagong Pilipinas. PR