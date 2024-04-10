Artist mgmt firm, DSAPI to conduct fashion show for a cause

AN OFFICIAL from an artist management firm said that it would conduct a fashion show for a cause, together with the Down Syndrome of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI).

Paul Austin G. Pallada, president of Icon Elites Artist Management, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM Ecoland, Davao City, on Monday, April 8, 2024, that the fashion show would be entitled “Era De Pasyon 2024.” He expressed that five children with Down syndrome from DSAPI will be joining the show, which will be on April 13, 2024, at AEON Tower.

"I wanted to understand more and to believe that there is something, may patutunguhan talaga ang talents nila despite their situation (I wanted to understand more and to believe that there is something, that their talents will be put to use despite their situation)," he said.

The event's beneficiaries are the children of DSAPI. The funds raised by Icon Elites will not only support their artistic endeavors with donated art materials but also nourish their bodies through feeding programs. Additionally, cash assistance will be provided to enhance their living situation.

"When I discussed to DSAPI, we would like to donate like mga arts materials for them because they would like to do painting. We will have a feeding program, and, of course, after the show, pa namin malalaman talaga ang pinaka-exact namin na ibigay na cash donations (When I discussed this with DSAPI, we would like to give art materials to them because they love painting. We will have a feeding program, and of course, after the show, we will know the exact amount we will give in cash)," Pallada said.

Pallada believes that this fashion show is more than just a showcase of talent. It's a platform to raise awareness and foster respect for people with Down Syndrome.

"When I observed a lot through their cases, the attention that we need is really an act of kindness, and it helps our society more about the situation, isa din yon sa purpose ko bakit ako nag connect to DSAPI (When I observed through their cases the attention that we need is really an act of kindness and it helps our society to be aware of the situation, that's also one of my purposes why I connected with DSAPI)," he said. Tricia Pagaran Del Campo, DNSC Intern



