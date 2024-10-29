Artists raise emergency funds for typhoon-affected communities

BICOL — In the wake of the devastating Typhoon Kristine, which has left thousands displaced and critical infrastructure severely damaged, the Kurit-Lagting Art Collective and the Bicol Chapter of Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP Bicol) have launched an urgent fundraiser to support affected communities in the Bicol region.

Initial donations have already been turned over to the local community kitchen in Bulan, Sorsogon where hot meals were provided to displaced families and artist-members affected by the storm. However, with basic necessities such as food, clean water, shelter, and medical supplies in short supply, the need for support remains critical.

The impact of Typhoon Kristine has been catastrophic, with homes, schools, and healthcare facilities either damaged or destroyed. In response, Kurit-Lagting and CAP Bicol are appealing to the public for additional contributions to sustain ongoing relief efforts.

“We humbly ask for your support in providing emergency aid to those who need it most. Your donation, no matter the size, will have a direct and meaningful impact, helping to save lives and restore hope to those affected by this calamity,” the groups said.

Donations can be sent via GCash to: Jerraine Ruth Jocutan/09504750128

For more information on how to help or to track ongoing relief efforts, please visit the official social media pages of Kurit-Lagting Art Collective and CAP Bicol Chapter.

Every contribution counts. Let’s come together to help our communities recover and rebuild. PR