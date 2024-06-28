Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar opens

THE Duaw Davao TOURismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar opened on Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024, at Rizal Park. It will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Additional paintings and food trucks will be featured at the inaugural arts and food truck bazaar of the Duaw Davao Festival, the event organizer bared.

Toffy Ledesma, speaking during the ISpeak Forum at the City Mayor's Office on Thursday morning, June 27, 2024, disclosed that 96 paintings and 16 sculptures by local Davao artists will be showcased at Rizal Park. Meanwhile, a variety of food trucks have lined up along Bolton Street, including ANC Grand Pacific Corp, Bani, Christianitea, Freshko Corp., Gina's Gift Empanada and Kakanin, GFC Juicery, Jaeleb's Food Service, Kaizen, Marina Tuna Seafood Restaurant, Ryokou Mobile, Sargent Rad, and Sisig Kalsada.

Ledesma said that food is prohibited within the Rizal Park art exhibit to ensure the safety of the artworks. He also outlined a systematic approach to managing attendees, with designated entrances at Quezon Park and exits near the Sangguniang Panlungsod area.

He said they want to ensure a systematic flow and manage visitor experience. After enjoying the art exhibit, guests can head directly to the food trucks.

The City Government of Davao collaborated with the Davao Artists Federation Incorporated and Museo Dabawenyo to curate the 96 paintings and 16 sculptures for display at Rizal Park.

"We have 100 plus artists or painters from this organization coming from 14 art groups showcasing their works," he said.

The 14 art groups include Art Pavilion, Art Sanctuary, Artists Initiative, Davao Baihinang Women Artists, Floral Artist of Davao Association Inc., Davao Water Color Society, Jing Rabat Gallery, La Herencia Davao Art Space, Piguras Contemporary, Pintanao, Tabula Rosa, TM Artist, Group of Aspiring Mindanawan Artists, and Guhit Pinas - Davao. Zoelah Alkuino, AdDU Intern