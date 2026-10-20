“ASAP XP” brings a bigger Sunday concert experience at 7 p.m.

GET ready for a longer Sunday concert with the country’s biggest stars and rising artists as “ASAP XP” lights up the evening from 7 PM to 8:45 PM starting October 18, bringing more music, dance, and exciting collaborations to cap your weekend.

The show will air simultaneously on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, iWant, and TFC.

Following back-to-back shows in Pampanga that entertained more than 8,000 people, “ASAP XP” brings the excitement to Sunday nights with more time for music, dance, and kilig.

Watch out for a stunning opening number featuring Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Erik Santos, Bamboo, Belle Mariano, Robi Domingo, Alexa Ilacad, Maymay Entrata, Kai Montinola, AC Bonifacio, Jane de Leon, and Darren Espanto, together with Dylan Menor, Carmela Lorzano, Gianna Huelgas, Selina Griffin, Kaitlyn King, Chan Martin, Celyn David, Keisha Serna, Nico Matugas, Patrick Ballesteros, and Spencer Capistrano.

“The Loyalty Game” stars Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez, along with “Always Yours, Never Mine” stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, bring the kilig to the “ASAP XP” stage.

Powerful voices take the spotlight as “TNT” Divas Carmelle Collado, Lyka Estrella, Arvery Lagoring, and Marielle Montellano; New Gen Divas Alexa Ilacad, Kai Montinola, Esang De Torres, and Elha Nympha; and TV5 Divas Kaitlyn King, Selina Griffin, Gianna Huelgas, and Carmela Lorzano perform hits by Aegis. The OPM band Aegis will also perform some of its well-loved songs for fans.

Watch Ogie Alcasid perform a reimagined version of “Nandito Ako” before teaming up with Carmelle Collado and Elha Nympha for a special rendition of “Hanggang Ngayon.” Viewers can also look forward to a playful dance number featuring the love teams Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz, Alexa Ilacad and Gelo Rivera, and Kai Montinola and Jarren Garcia.

Make “ASAP XP” your Sunday night concert date starting October 18, from 7 PM to 8:45 PM, airing simultaneously on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube. The country’s longest-running musical variety show is also available on iWant and TFC. PR