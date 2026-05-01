Ascenda welcomes McDonald’s as a new community stop in Toril

ASCENDA, Ayala Land’s 204-hectare estate in Toril developed in partnership with Anflocor, welcomed its first business with the opening of McDonald’s Ascenda along Maharlika Highway in Davao City.

The new store marks an important first for Ascenda as the estate begins to introduce everyday conveniences that serve residents, motorists, workers, and nearby communities in the city’s south. McDonald’s Ascenda is the brand’s 24th store in Davao City and its second branch in Toril, strengthening its presence in one of the city’s emerging growth areas.

“We are pleased to welcome McDonald’s as Ascenda’s first business locator. This opening is a meaningful first step in building a more complete and convenient community for Toril,” said Gale Evaristo, Mindanao Estate Manager for Ayala Land Estates.

The store also features McDonald’s latest design and innovations under its Green & Good initiative, the company’s commitment to better environmental practices through sustainable restaurant innovations and utility-efficient solutions. These include eco-panels, ultra-low-flow urinals, motion sensors, photo sensors, LED lighting, and VRF and inverter air-conditioning systems that help support more efficient daily operations.

Beyond its environmental features, McDonald’s Ascenda also supports the brand’s commitment to being a good neighbor through inclusive employment practices, including opportunities for senior citizens to be part of its store team.

“We are proud to open McDonald’s Ascenda as part of our continued growth in Davao City. Through our Green & Good features and inclusive employment efforts, we hope this store will not only serve the Toril community but also become a place where people feel welcomed, valued, and part of the neighborhood,” said Margot Torres, Managing Director of McDonalds Philippines .

For Ascenda, the opening comes as Toril continues to gain attention as a next growth center in Davao City. Improving connectivity and major infrastructure projects such as the Davao Bypass Road and Davao Coastal Road are expected to further strengthen access to the area and support new opportunities for communities and businesses in the city’s south.

With McDonald’s now open at Ascenda, the estate takes an early step in bringing everyday conveniences closer to the Toril community, while underscoring Toril’s growing role in Davao City’s next phase of development.

Located along Maharlika Highway at the entrance of Ascenda, McDonald’s Ascenda brings added convenience to the growing Toril community.

Key representatives from the Davao City LGU, McDonald’s Philippines, Anflocor, and Ayala Land Estates gathered for a ceremonial program ahead of McDonald’s Ascenda’s official opening on April 30, 2026.

Team McDonald’s Ascenda is ready to welcome guests on opening day. PR