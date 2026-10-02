Asean program opens doors for social enterprises

MANILA — Two social enterprises from the Asean Social Enterprise Development Programme (Asean SEDP) Elevate showcased their products and connected with potential investors, business partners and regional markets during the Asean Inclusive Business Forum and MSME Summit held Sept. 21 and 22 here.

The AseanFoundation, in partnership with SAP, supported the participation of MAGWAI, a Filipino-founded sustainable personal care enterprise, and Real Bean Coffee, a coffee business focused on improving farmers' livelihoods.

The organizations selected the two enterprises based on their progress during the Asean SEDP Elevate mentorship program and their potential to scale community-rooted solutions for sustainable growth.

“Asean SEDP is part of our commitment to fostering a more connected and inclusive Asean ecosystem where social enterprises can collaborate and access opportunities beyond their home markets. Through Asean SEDP Elevate, we continue to create pathways for social enterprises to grow and expand their impact across the region,” said Dr. Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the Asean Foundation.

The selection also highlights the program's goal of helping social enterprises turn local impact into opportunities for broader growth.

Launched this year as a continuation of Asean SEDP, Asean SEDP Elevate connects 17 alumni from 10 Asean member states with experts to address specific business goals and prepare for sustainable growth.

Participants undergo a needs assessment before entering one of five tailored tracks: Market Access, Investment Readiness, Social Impact, artificial intelligence or Custom.

The program provides one-on-one mentorship, business matchmaking with investors and strategic partners, and SAP masterclasses focused on using AI for market access, investment readiness and social impact measurement.

Through its partnership with the Asean Foundation, SAP also helps social entrepreneurs build the digital skills and confidence needed to apply technology to real-world business challenges.

“At SAP, we believe meaningful digital transformation begins when people have the skills and confidence to apply technology to real-world challenges. That belief is at the heart of our partnership with the Asean Foundation through Asean SEDP Elevate,” said Liher Urbizu, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia.

“We are not simply providing access to AI tools, we are investing in the entrepreneurs and innovators who are driving positive change in their communities,” Urbizu said. “By equipping social enterprises with practical digital and AI capabilities, we are helping build a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready economy across Southeast Asia.”

Asean SEDP builds on a four-year track record that has supported 401 social entrepreneurs from 100 social enterprises across 10 ASEAN member states.

The program's participants have collectively reached 6,241,157 people through their solutions. Women lead 83 percent of participating enterprises, while 17 employ persons with disabilities, including seven enterprises led by people with disabilities.

More than 65 percent of alumni said the program strengthened their strategic leadership, while more than half reported revenue and profit increases ranging from five percent to 194 percent.

MAGWAI, an Asean SEDP alumna, was among those selected for Asean SEDP Elevate and the Asean Inclusive Business Forum 2026.

“Asean SEDP Elevate has strengthened our strategy for growth through valuable mentorship and new connections. We hope to build on these lessons to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and create lasting value for the communities we serve,” said Czarina Carbonel, co-founder and CEO of MAGWAI.

As Asean chair for 2026, the Philippines hosted the forum to strengthen connections among the region's social enterprises, governments, businesses, and investors and showcase community-driven solutions from across Southeast Asia.

“As the Asean Chair for 2026, the Philippines is proud to once again welcome Asean's social enterprise community. Social enterprises and MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and they are the ones that grow our communities and uplift Filipino families,” said Faye L. Solina, OIC director of the Department of Trade and Industry's Bureau of SME Development.

“Hosting them from across the region at the Asean Inclusive Business Forum gives our government, businesses, and investors a direct window into the innovative, community-driven solutions being developed throughout Southeast Asia,” Solina said. PR