ASEAN pushes clean energy investment

MANILA—ASEAN is stepping up efforts to attract investments in clean energy, digital infrastructure, and resilient supply chains as it begins implementing its long-term development agenda through the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, according to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev).

“Our task is to advance strategic measures and activities we have agreed upon under the Strategic Area on Sustainable Infrastructure and translate these commitments into concrete actions and meaningful outcomes,” said DEPDev Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno, Chairperson of the ASEAN Committee on Sustainable Infrastructure (ACSI).

Capuno made the statement during the Second Meeting of the ACSI 2026 held on Thursday (August 27) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

Among the key topics discussed was the ASEAN Infrastructure Pipeline, a rolling regional mechanism for identifying priority projects that strengthen connections within and across ASEAN member states.

Updates to the infrastructure pipeline reflect evolving regional priorities, including sustainability, the energy transition, digitalization, inclusion, and supply-chain resilience. Delegates also reviewed efforts to expand financing opportunities and attract greater investor interest in sustainable infrastructure projects.

The Committee highlighted initiatives under the ASEAN Sustainable Infrastructure Action Plan (SIAP) 2026-2030, including project development support, assessments of infrastructure financing options, and training programs to help member states prepare and implement infrastructure projects.

The SIAP also includes regular investor forums aimed at connecting infrastructure projects with potential sources of funding and increasing their visibility among investors.

Capuno said these efforts directly advance the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship priority of building Prosperity Corridors that strengthen regional connectivity, deepen economic integration, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

“As we continue to advance the ASEAN Sustainable Infrastructure Action Plan 2026-2030, I am confident that the momentum we have built this year will carry forward into the coming year, as we collectively work towards translating our commitments into concrete actions and outcomes for the ASEAN,” he said.

Singapore is set to assume the ACSI Chairship in 2027 and plans to support the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan (ACSP), alongside the SIAP 2026-2030 framework. PR