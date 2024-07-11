ASF-affected areas in Davao decline

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) revealed during the AgriBiz Media Forum at SM Lanang, Davao City on July 9, 2024, that only a few cities in the region remain in the red zone for the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Dr. Armie S. Capuyan, DA-Davao Plant Pest / Animal Disease Monitoring and Surveillance Section Head, said that despite some cities having no records of ASF anymore, they are waiting for the documentary requirements to officially tag them as ASF-free.

“Doon naman sa surveillance natin, negative naman yung mga [results], but then kailangan nila ng mga documentary requirements, so ganun din ang mga case natin sa other areas of Region 11,” she said.

(In our surveillance, the results are negative, but they still need to submit the documentary requirements. It is the same case as other areas in Region 11.)

As of June 14, 2024, 14 municipalities in Davao Region remain in the red zone. Nine municipalities and cities in Davao del Norte are included, namely: Villanueva, Asuncion, Carmen, Kapalong, New Corella, Panabo, Santo Tomas, Braulio E. Dujali, and San Isidro. Hagonoy, Manay, Maco, Montevista, New Bataan, and Jose Abad Santos are also included in Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, 17 municipalities were upgraded from red to pink. These are areas that are tagged as ASF-free but are geographically located near red zones.

Capuyan assured the agency’s constant contact with the farmers to keep them informed about ASF prevention.

“Aside doon sa mga specific na sakit like ASF, the bird flu or the Avian influenza, or sa rabies man yan siya, may mga patuloy tayong information dissemination doon sa mga farmers natin para sa mga iba’t ibang uri ng sakit upang mas maging informed sila or mas maalam sila sa kung ano pa ang mga posibleng mga bantayan na sakit,” she said.

(Aside from ASF, the bird flu or avian influenza, rabies, we continue our information dissemination to our farmers about the different diseases so they are more informed on what disease to watch out for.)

She also encouraged farmers to insure their farms with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) for financial coverage as soon as possible, especially those with no records of diseases in their livestock.

Earlier this week, the DA announced that they had distributed over P362 million grant to over 21,000 Davao Region farmers who suffered from the ASF outbreak.

Over 70 farmer cooperatives received the amount of P5 million each for bio-secured swine facility constructions and procurement of initial hogs and feeds.