Asia Durian Summit opens in Davao City

THE Philippine Asia Durian Summit has opened at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang here on Wednesday.

Organized by the Durian Industry Association of Davao City (DIADC), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and the City Agriculturist Office among others, the three-day (October 25-27) summit is participated in by over 700 durian growers, processors, consolidators and investors.

Wednesday’s opening was attended by DIADC President Emmanuel Belviz, Department of Agriculture XI Regional Director Abel James Monteagudo DA-HVCDP and Bureau of Plant Industry Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban, Councilor Marisa Abella, City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) Head Edgardo Haspe, other public officials as well as local and international durian traders.

The summit aims to “empower durian producers and stakeholders to be globally competitive, to innovate and to have a common goal” of improving market conditions for local durian farmers and to expand the country’s durian industry as a whole.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by Councilor Marissa Abella, welcomed the local and foreign participants, and congratuled the DIADC and stakeholders of the local durian industry for spearheading the summit which is the very first of its kind to be held in the country.

In the next three days, participants of the summit will take part in symposiums and talks on producing high-quality durian, recognizing market opportunities for various durian products, sustainable farming practices, proper fertilization management, and durian tourism among others.

Speakers from Thailand and Malaysia will share their expertise on durian cultivation and durian market trends.

The summit also features a durian exposition with 80 exhibitors, six of whom are from Malaysia and China.

In his message, Belviz provided an overview of the durian industry in the country, highlighting the first batch of Philippine durian to reach the Chinese market back in April as a milestone for the durian industry in the region.

Meanwhile, Haspe said durian farmers in the city, through the summit, will be able to learn how to improve their yields and the quality of their products.

“Isa sa impact ani nga klaro is mas mudaghan pa ang investors sa durian. And, para sa atong mga farmers, mas mapadako pa nato ang production sa durian and to improve the quality of our durian in the city (One of the clear impacts of this to attract more investors in our durian industry. And, for our farmers, to expand their durian production and improve the quality of durian in our city),” said Haspe. CIO