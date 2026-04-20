ASP-Davao pushes employment opportunities through Autism Works program

THE Autism Society Philippines–Davao Chapter said it is engaging companies to hire children and adults with autism under its Autism Works program.

Uswaldo Parreñas, ASP-Davao president, said the group helps place individuals with autism in malls and other businesses. He cited SM City Davao as one of the establishments that has employed them, although placements are usually short-term.

Parreñas said several businesses have expressed interest in hiring individuals with autism, but agreements and memoranda of agreement are still under negotiation.

“This is a small step, but we want to give them hope that there is a chance and a way for them to be included in society,” he said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, April 20, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Employment push

Parreñas said the Autism Works program has placed six individuals with autism in jobs in Davao City since it began in 2019. The program paused operations but is now being revived.

He said interest remains strong among parents and individuals with autism, prompting the group to expand job opportunities.

Parreñas acknowledged challenges in employment, noting that workers require training and support from a job coach. ASP-Davao also conducts post-duty assessments to address concerns and prepare workers for the next assignment.

He added that the group is coordinating with the Davao Persons with Disability Affairs Office to establish an Autism Center in the city to support employment initiatives. He hopes the facility will operate separately from the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children, which focuses on therapy services.

Angels Walk

Parreñas said more than 2,000 participants are expected to join the group’s annual Angels Walk, surpassing last year’s turnout.

The Angels Walk is set on April 26, 2026, and will feature a short program, performances by children with autism, and a parade around the mall.

He added that ASP-Davao also runs family support programs, recognizing the high cost of autism care. The group provides assistance tailored to the needs of parents raising children with autism. RGP