ASP-Davao pushes for PhilHealth coverage of autism aid

THE Autism Society Philippines–Davao is pushing for government coverage of autism assessments and therapy to ease the financial burden on families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Jane Gonzales, a board trustee and cluster head of ASP-Davao, said the group hopes lawmakers will approve measures that allow PhilHealth to cover ASD-related services. She stressed that early diagnosis is critical, noting that signs of autism often appear at a young age.

“Iyan po ang challenge (The challenge is access),” Gonzales said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at SM City Davao. “Kukonti lang po ng developmental pediatricians, minsan lang po isang taon bago makakuha ng appointment, and very expensive, so ngayon po kahit sa assessment can be covered by PhilHealth (There are very few developmental pediatricians. Families sometimes wait up to a year for an appointment, and the cost is very high. Even getting an assessment should be covered by PhilHealth).”

Gonzales said therapy costs place an even heavier strain on low-income families. Children with ASD typically need three to five therapy sessions each week, she said, and many families struggle to sustain the expense. She urged the government to include therapy services in PhilHealth coverage or provide subsidies.

Build more facilities

She also called on local governments to build more facilities that offer affordable education and therapy for children with ASD. Gonzales said the region needs more occupational and speech therapists who can provide services at reasonable rates.

While some municipalities and provinces have started establishing centers for children with ASD, Gonzales said progress often depends on sustained advocacy from parents.

In Davao City, the local government operates the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children, which offers physical, aqua, occupational, and speech therapy. The center currently serves 1,114 children and continues to accept new enrollees.

Gonzales said the city needs more facilities to meet growing demand and better support families.

Service extension urged

She also urged the government to extend services beyond early childhood, noting that current programs focus on children ages 6 and below. Autism, she said, is a lifelong condition that requires continued support.

Gonzales further appealed to business owners to open more employment opportunities for people with ASD. She said companies should aim to reserve at least 1 percent of their workforce for persons on the spectrum.

In Davao City, about 10 establishments have already hired individuals with ASD, and she expects that number to grow.

Data from the Persons with Disability Affairs Office show that 1,870 individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder live in Davao City. RGP